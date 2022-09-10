ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Down 5.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. 983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.18.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -34.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.