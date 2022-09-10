Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.35. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 51 shares traded.
Procaps Group Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
