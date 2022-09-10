Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.35. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Procaps Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Procaps Group by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

