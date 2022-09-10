Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 5.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.61. 38,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,047,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.