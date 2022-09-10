Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) President Shane Torchiana Sells 29,962 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) President Shane Torchiana sold 29,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $12,883.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,294,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shane Torchiana sold 40,747 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $22,818.32.

Bird Global Stock Performance

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

