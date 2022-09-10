Southport Management L.L.C. Acquires 12,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. ChargePoint accounts for about 2.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.5 %

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 57.71% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.