Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 3.1% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

