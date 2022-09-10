Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 97,368 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,504,000. SBA Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $330.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

