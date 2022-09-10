CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Stake Lessened by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,002 shares during the period. CatchMark Timber Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 9.36% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.93 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $538.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

