Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,979 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 3.3% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $46,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,316.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

