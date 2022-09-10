Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 38,721 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

