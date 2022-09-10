Southport Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Southport Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 3.6% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 498.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.