First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the period. First Mid Bancshares comprises 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of First Mid Bancshares worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $704.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.