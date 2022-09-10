177,843 Shares in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Acquired by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Silver Spike Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

