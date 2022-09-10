Jacobs Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the quarter. VersaBank makes up approximately 2.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of VersaBank worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in VersaBank by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VersaBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.