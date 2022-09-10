Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lowered by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 5.7% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

