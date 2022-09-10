Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 350,000 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments makes up 1.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 36.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 891,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

