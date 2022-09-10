LGL Partners LLC Purchases 5,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,417,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,995 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,655,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

