Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

