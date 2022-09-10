Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Apple comprises 15.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.
Insider Activity at Apple
Apple Price Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.