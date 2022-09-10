Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 76,661 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2,002.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

