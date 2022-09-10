Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 53.8% in the first quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 69.1% in the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $432.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.