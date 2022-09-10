Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 14,109 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
See Also
