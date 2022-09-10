Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

