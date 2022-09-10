Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.