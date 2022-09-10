KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 18,398 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $60,793.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

