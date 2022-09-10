Coatue Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

