Coatue Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,524,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

