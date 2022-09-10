Coatue Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.79% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

NASDAQ BYND opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

