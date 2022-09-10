Coatue Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942,060 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Stitch Fix worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of SFIX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

