105,000 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $28,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $33,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 74.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,124,000 after buying an additional 319,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 240,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.