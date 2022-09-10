Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 82,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

