Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 279,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000. KB Home comprises about 2.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

