Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,000. Cigna comprises 3.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.74. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.