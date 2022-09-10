Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 6.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

