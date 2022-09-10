Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 7.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

