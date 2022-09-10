FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in FedEx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

NYSE:FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

