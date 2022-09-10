Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

