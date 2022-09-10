Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 331,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,189,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.