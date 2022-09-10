Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

