Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 54.3% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 58.8% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

