Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

