Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

