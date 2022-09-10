Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Hood River Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Caesars Entertainment worth $79,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 211,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,031,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 4.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.