Lee Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

