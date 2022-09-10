Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.0% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.