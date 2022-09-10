Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $198.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

