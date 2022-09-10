Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 2,800,612 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800,612 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $105,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.