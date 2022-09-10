Coatue Management LLC Purchases 8,177,503 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,872.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.60% of Peloton Interactive worth $227,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $118.61.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

