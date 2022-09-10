Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

