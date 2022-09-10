Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.